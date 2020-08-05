Global RiskNews Briefs

Beirut Explosion Kills at Least 100, Injures Thousands

05 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday evening, the city of Beirut, Lebanon, suffered from a massive explosion as a result of improperly stored ammonium nitrate near Beirut’s port. The explosion was likely triggered by a fire which caused the highly explosive material in the warehouse to ignite. At least 100 have died and thousands more were injured in the explosion.

The death toll will likely rise over the next few days as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble. The explosion was allegedly audible from 150 miles away. Although the explosion’s mushroom cloud and size lead many to believe that the incident was a planned attack on Lebanon’s capital city, Lebanese officials identified the cause of the explosion to be ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in the port.

