A new survey that analyzes the opinions of security professionals concluded that hackers are becoming increasingly aggressive with their attacks and using more sophisticated techniques. The survey is from VMware Carbon Black and is titled the Global Incident Response Threat Report. The report assessed 69 security and consulting firms about the impact of COVID-19 on the current threat landscape.

According to the report, an increase in counter-incident response including the destruction of logs and diversion highlights the fact that attacks have shifted in technique, comparing the attack types to “burglaries” and “home invasions.” VMware Carbon Black states that the nature of cyberattacks have become more aggressive and demanding of IT teams as hackers shift their attention from just stealing data to taking over targets’ infrastructure.

Read More: VMware Carbon Black Threat Report finds hackers using more aggressive and destructive tactics