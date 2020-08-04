Ransomware gang publishes tens of GBs of internal data from LG and Xerox

Earlier today, Maze ransomware operators published 50.2 GB of internal data from the networks of two businesses, LG and Xerox, claiming that the companies failed to adhere to ransom demands. The two enterprise giants did not comment on the data leaks today, however, LG issued a statement in June when the breaches occurred.

Maze ransomware created entries for each of the companies on the platform they utilize to leak stolen content in late June, threatening to release the data if extortion requests were denied. Maze is known to leak data once the victim refuses to pay the high fees to decrypt files.

