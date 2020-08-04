Israel Strikes Syrian Military Sites After It Reported Foiling Border Attack

Just one day after Israel reportedly foiled a Syrian militant attack plan, the country has allegedly struck a number of targets in northern Syria that are known military locations on Monday. Israel claims the move was a response to the failed attack on Israeli territory the day prior. According to the Israeli military, helicopters, jet fighters, and drones struck Syrian military locations, including observation posts, intelligence collection systems, antiaircraft artillery facilities, and command and control systems in army bases.

Syria’s state news outlet stated that Israel had launched rockets at its installations on Monday night, claiming that there were no casualties and that the fallout was limited to material damage. The day prior, Israeli forces reported that they gunned down four men planting explosive devices on the Syria-Israel border.

