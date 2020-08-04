Google has decided to block ads that contain hacked political content in an effort to prevent their platforms from being used for interference in the 2020 US Presidential election. Google’s move appears to be a preventative measure due to the occurrences of the last election in which damaging material was leaked online by Russian hackers and then posted to third-party sites.

Twitter has also banned the spread of hacked content on its social media platform, including anything that is related to politics. The policy shift will be enacted on September 1, and will first apply to ads that are covered by Google’s US election ads policy. Content that is not allowed includes advertisements that directly facilitate or advertise access to hacked material related to US political entities. However, discussion or commentary on hacked content will be allowed.

Read More: Google Bans Ads Linking to Hacked Political Content