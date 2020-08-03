Global RiskNews Briefs

Boko Haram grenade attack kills 15 in north Cameroon

03 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

According to an army official, a grenade launched by militant group Boko Haram landed in a camp for internally displaced people, killing 15 and wounding 5. The attack occurred on Sunday morning in the far north region of Cameroon, near the border of Nigeria. According to army sources, the militants crossed into Cameroon from Nigeria around midnight and launched the deadly attack.

According to Cameroon’s military, there is an ongoing investigation at the site of the attack. This ambush marks the second time individuals in the region were targeted after seven people were killed in April due to a Boko Haram suicide bombing. Boko Haram has been carrying out attacks against Chad, Niger, Cameroon, and other countries. The group originated in Nigeria and is aligned with ISIS.

