UK Gov-Funded Projects Aim to Put Britain at Forefront of 5G Tech

31 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Britain has announced that it will be launching a new wave of projects that aim to place the UK in the forefront of 5G technology development. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport will fund the initiative. The department plans to secure funding through a remote music festival that will take place in the Brighton Dome and test autonomous lorries and a traffic system operated by artificial intelligence.

The six regional projects will take place in Liverpool, Manchester, Brighton, Suffolk, Sunderland, and Preston and involve 17 UK SMEs. The projects will receive £30m in public and private funding. The funding has been awarded as part of the government’s recently launched 5G Create competition.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

