Hong Kong postpones elections for a year ‘over virus concerns’

In a controversial new move, the Hong Kong government has postponed parliamentary elections that were set to take place in September, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for delay. The region is currently experiencing a spike in infections, with 121 new reported cases on Friday. However, the opposition has spoken out about the decision, claiming the government is using the pandemic as a pretext to prevent people from voting and stall political progress.

On Thursday, the government also banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections, a move that sparked outrage from the opposition party and international voices. Opposition members had hoped to obtain a majority in the Legislative Council in September’s elections.

