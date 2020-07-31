Global RiskNews Briefs

Final days of hajj and Eid festival impacted by coronavirus

31 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

In Saudi Arabia, small groups of pilgrims performed rituals of the Islamic Hajj on Friday at the Mecca. However, this year’s crowd is just a fraction of the normal amount, as hundreds of thousands of Muslims typically travel to Mecca for the holiday. Friday marked the beginning of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has affected every aspect of the pilgrimage and celebrations.

The pandemic has caused many to worry about finances, meaning that it is harder for Muslims to participate in Eid al-Adha festivities of buying livestock and distributing the meat to the homeless and poor. Civil Servants in Somalia have stated that for the first time they will not be able to afford a goat for Eid due to the impact of the virus on work. Last year, roughly 2.5 million pilgrims took part in the hajj pilgrimage, however, this year only 1,000 current residents of Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform the hajj.

