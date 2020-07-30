News BriefsTechnology

How the Energy Department Is Powering NASA’s Soon-to-Launch Mars Rover

30 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

The Energy Department will play a part in NASA’s initiative to sent the Perseverance rover to seek ancient life on Mars. Several of the Energy Department’s national labs will also partake in the venture. The rover has experienced several delays in its launch, however, it is set to launch today from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force station. The rover, which cost roughly $2 billion and weighs 2,260 pounds, will remain in outer space for months.

The rover will eventually land on Mars in the Jezero Crater in February, traversing the planet and searching for signs of past life, collecting information on the climate, and other functions. The machine will also ferry the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to the planet as a part of the technology demonstration in support of NASA’s plans to send humans to Mars in the 2030s.

