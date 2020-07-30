With the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong looming in the near future, Hong Kong authorities have disqualified 12 pro-democracy candidates from forthcoming elections. This has deepened the political tensions within Hong Kong and China. Opposition legislators were hoping to secure a majority in the Legislative Council after Beijing imposed a controversial and restrictive new security law on the territory.

Government officials stated that the candidates were not fit to run for office due to engaging in acts that are not permitted under the new laws such as promoting Hong Kong’s independence, soliciting intervention by foreign governments in Hong Kong affairs, and expressed objection to the national security law.

Read More: Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from election