Global RiskNews Briefs

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from election

30 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

With the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong looming in the near future, Hong Kong authorities have disqualified 12 pro-democracy candidates from forthcoming elections. This has deepened the political tensions within Hong Kong and China. Opposition legislators were hoping to secure a majority in the Legislative Council after Beijing imposed a controversial and restrictive new security law on the territory.

Government officials stated that the candidates were not fit to run for office due to engaging in acts that are not permitted under the new laws such as promoting Hong Kong’s independence, soliciting intervention by foreign governments in Hong Kong affairs, and expressed objection to the national security law.

Read More: Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from election

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China’s Muslim Uighurs Are Stuck in U.S. Immigration Limbo

July 28, 2020

Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations

July 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2