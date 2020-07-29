The US government has charged three individuals who formerly worked for Twitter with more offenses, including fraudulently accessing information and acting as illegal agents of a foreign government. The former Twitter employees were originally charged with two different crimes, however, they are now under scrutiny for seven offenses rather than the original two.

The two employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, and another individual named Ahmed Almutairi allegedly spied on Twitter users for the Saudi royal family. Their charges now include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, acting as an agent for a foreign government without notice to the attorney general, falsification of records, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture. Abouammo and Alzabarah are accused of using company privileges at Twitter to provide non-public information on certain Twitter accounts to the Saudi government and royal family.

Read More: US provides new expanded set of espionage charges against former Twitter employees