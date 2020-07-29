CyberNews Briefs

US provides new expanded set of espionage charges against former Twitter employees

29 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

The US government has charged three individuals who formerly worked for Twitter with more offenses, including fraudulently accessing information and acting as illegal agents of a foreign government. The former Twitter employees were originally charged with two different crimes, however, they are now under scrutiny for seven offenses rather than the original two.

The two employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, and another individual named Ahmed Almutairi allegedly spied on Twitter users for the Saudi royal family. Their charges now include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, acting as an agent for a foreign government without notice to the attorney general, falsification of records, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture. Abouammo and Alzabarah are accused of using company privileges at Twitter to provide non-public information on certain Twitter accounts to the Saudi government and royal family.

Read More: US provides new expanded set of espionage charges against former Twitter employees

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

What Executive’s Need To Know About The Report of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission

July 29, 2020

Promo Data Breach Hits 14.6 Million User Accounts

July 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2