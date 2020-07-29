US is bringing 6,400 troops home from Germany

On Wednesday, US defense officials outlined a plan to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany and shift roughly 5,400 others to different countries in Europe. The plan will cost billions of dollars and take several years to fulfill. The announcement comes after President Trump stated his desire to withdraw troops from Germany. The plan will begin to take action in the coming months, and will likely send extra forces to countries that already have an American troop presence.

In accordance with the plan, roughly 25,000 troops will remain in Germany as well as increase the number of US soldiers in Poland in alignment with the Polish President’s wishes. This will require construction at several bases to accommodate the additional forces. Members of the Republican party have criticized the plan, claiming it is a threat to US national security and that it appeals to Russia’s wishes.

