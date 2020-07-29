Promo Data Breach Hits 14.6 Million User Accounts

Earlier this week, an Israeli marketing video firm called Promo announced a major data breach in which 14 million accounts were impacted. The Israeli company revealed in an online notice that customer data was compromised due to a vulnerability in a third-party service. Attackers gained access to sensitive data such as first and last name, email address, IP address, user location, gender, and encrypted, hashed, and salted passwords to accounts.

However, Promo stated that it does not appear that financial information or social media log-ins were affected in the data breach. The hashed passwords have since been decoded and appeared for sale on the dark web, with vendors advertising 1.4 million cracked passwords related to the data breach. HaveIBeenPwned has claimed that the incident actually affected 22 million records containing over 14.6 million unique email addresses.

