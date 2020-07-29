Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

On Wednesday, Iran launched underground ballistic missiles as part of a paramilitary Revolutionary Gaurd exercise that also included a mock-up aircraft carrier. The drill took place in the Strait of Hormuz and caused two American bases to temporarily go on alert. Drone footage appears to show the Gaurd launching missiles from covered positions in the deserts of central Iran.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh claimed that the exercise was the first of its kind, however, the paramilitary force has a vast underground complex hiding its ballistic missile arsenal. A separate drill saw drones targeting a fake aircraft carrier. According to US officials, the drills send a clear message to the United States on the lingering threat of military conflict between the two countries.

