Israel says it exchanged fire with Hezbollah in thwarted attack near Lebanese border

On Monday, Israeli forces reportedly exchanged fire with the terrorist organization Hezbollah near the Israel-Lebanon border after the group staged a fake attack. Israel’s military stated that a group of Hezbollah militants armed with assault rifles crossed over the demarcation line, also known as the Blue Line. After the group crossed the border by a few meters, the Israeli military retaliated with small arms and tank fire.

However, Hezbollah denied staging an operation against Israel, stating that a civilian home was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in a Lebanese town. Israeli authorities stated that they confirmed visually that the terrorists returned to Lebanon after the fire exchange. The operation took place near Har Dov, Israel, and Shebaa Farms, Lebanon.