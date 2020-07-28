The Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services have been using another transaction authority contract to ensure that COVID-19 treatments will be able to move throughout stages from prototype to large-scale manufacturing. The two entities have developed a program to make sure such capabilities are feasible and that production will be possible in order to distribute the vaccine or treatment across the nation.

A request for project proposals was released on Friday, stating that the USG will support manufacturing to ensure timely availability to the US population. According to the government, if prototype phases are successful, a no-bid production contract will be awarded. This would likely result in deliverables on the scare of 800,000 treatments per quarter for up to 18 months.

Read More: DOD, HHS Preparing for Large-Scale Manufacturing of COVID-19 Treatments