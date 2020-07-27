CyberNews Briefs

Malware is down, but IoT and ransomware attacks are up

27 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

According to a threat report published by SonicWall in the middle of 2020, malware attacks declined by 24% globally in the first half of the year. However, the report also states that IoT attacks and ransomware attacks have increased, with the US experiencing a huge 109% jump in the number of ransomware attacks. For the first six months of 2020, global malware attacks dropped from 4.8 billion in the first half of 2019 to 3.2 billion.

The drop exhibits the continuation of a downward trend that began last November, according to security experts at SonicWall. However, while the number of malware attacks has been decreasing, malware variants continue to build their arsenals to target victims and continue to pose a threat.

