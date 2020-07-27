Dozens killed in fresh wave of violence in Nigeria

A series of attacks in northwestern Nigeria caused dozens of casualties over the past week. The attacks are suspected to have been carried out by militia groups targeting specific communities in the southern state of Kaduna. The attacks have been occurring since January, displacing hundreds of residents. Local media stated that at least 27 civilians were killed on the 19 and 20 of July within a 24 hour period after the armed Fulani militants perpetrated attacks against communities in Kaduna.

According to an organization operating in the region, the attacks are a part of a campaign of violence that include looting, murder, rape, and abductions for ransom. Within the same time span, the terrorist organization Boko Haram killed five hostages they abducted in the northeast region of Nigeria.