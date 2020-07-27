Global RiskNews Briefs

After Early Success, South Africa Buckles Under Coronavirus Surge

27 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

South Africa took early preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the country, however, the country is now battling one of the worst outbreaks in the world at the moment. The current outbreak is the world’s fastest-growing currently, and is overpowering hospitals. The outbreak has also caused a huge increase in the country’s death toll.

After public schools partially reopened in early June, they will close again starting today as the country enters a peak infection period. Expert models predict that the outbreak could last until September. South Korea now has 434,200 COVID-19 cases, which is the fifth-highest toll despite the country’s size.

