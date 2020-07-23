Lazarus Group Surfaces with Advanced Malware Framework

North Korean hacking group called Lazarus Group has emerged with a new multipurpose malware framework that targets a variety of systems, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. The APT has named the sophisticated malware framework MATA. Kaspersky researchers discovered the new framework when investigating a series of attacks that utilized the MATA framework.

The attacks consisted of infiltrating corporate entities across the world. Lazarus was likely aiming to steal customer data and distribute ransomware onto companies’ systems in the attacks. The advanced framework operated using a series of components and has been in use since the spring of 2018, unbeknownst to security experts.