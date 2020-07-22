News BriefsTechnology

White House, NSF Invest $75 Million to Launch Three Quantum Innovation Institutes

22 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

According to a statement made on Tuesday by the White House Office of Science and Technology, three US universities will head the new Quantum leap Challanege Institutes project, which aims to research and solve fundamental research hurdles that hinder capabilities. The group will largely focus on issues within quantum information science and engineering research over the next half-decade. The project is backed by $75 million in federal funding.

The University of Colorado, the University of California Berkeley, and the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign will collaborate to lead the project and house the three institutes. The centers plan to link together academic, national lab, and industry partners to streamline research and development, as well as pursue solutions for technical and strategic challenges in the quantum computing research industry.

