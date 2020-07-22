U.S. charges two Chinese nationals in coronavirus vaccine hacking scheme, other crimes

Two Chinese nationals have been accused of stealing trade secrets from the US on behalf of the Chinese government. Recently, the Department of Justice filed an 11 count indictment against Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi for several crimes, including hacking into computer systems of organizations developing a COVID-19 vaccine, stealing sensitive information.

The defendants also searched for vulnerabilities in the computer networks of organizations developing vaccines in an attempt to gain a foothold in the networks and steal information regarding a cure to the virus. The indictment also alleges that the two men were able to steal a large amount of data from several different countries, including the US. The DoJ alleges that the defendants have been conducting the global hacking campaign for over a decade, targeting government entities and companies.

