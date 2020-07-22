China has reportedly been flying military jets near Taiwan with increasing frequency over the past few weeks. This has raised controversy and questions over China’s intentions, however, it appears to be a threat to take control over the island through the use of military force, according to Taiwan’s foreign minister.

The flights have now become a daily occurrence, and when coupled with the Chinese military exercises simulating an attack on Taiwan, the island is increasingly on edge. Taiwan’s foreign minister also stated that it seemed like China was preparing to use force to resolve its issues with the island. China has historically claimed the self-ruling island democracy as its own territory and has threatened to use the People’s Liberation Army to regain control of the area.

Read More: Taiwan says China sending planes near island almost daily