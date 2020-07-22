Diebold ATM Terminals Jackpotted Using Machine’s Own Software

Diebold, a leading ATM manufacturer, has issued a public warning that cybercriminals have been illegally dispensing cash across Europe through compromising ATM machines using a black box with proprietary code in attacks. The criminals are utilizing software from the manufacturer in a campaign across Europe to exfiltrate money from ATMs. The hacks force the machines to dispense cash to the cybercriminals.

These types of attacks have increased in popularity across Europe through targeting Diebold’s ProCash 2050xe USB terminals. Last week, Diebold released an Active Security Alert, stating that they believed that the device used in the attacks contain parts of the software within the hacked ATM. However, Diebold is unsure how the attackers were able to gain access to the machines’ internal software.