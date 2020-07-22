Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US

The United States has issued an order to China, demanding that they close its consulate in Houston, Texas, by Friday. Beijing has claimed that a move is an act of political provocation, however, the US State Department claims it was an attempt to protect US intellectual property. These statements were made after unidentified individuals were spotted and filmed burning documents in bins outside the building’s courtyard, attracting curiosity over what was on the burning papers.

Tensions have been skyrocketing between the two countries since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when President Trump clashed with Beijing over a controversial trade deal. More issues between the competing countries arose when China imposed a controversial security law on Hong Kong.

