U.K. Failed to Probe Alleged Russian Interference in Votes, Report Says

21 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, a UK parliament intelligence committee stated that the British government did not take measures to investigate alleged Russian interference, leaving the country with skewed elections, and poor security practices. In a report, the intelligence committee underlined Moscow’s influence over the UK.

The report also questions why the government did not further research allegations that Russia had made attempts to sway the results of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. According to the committee, it cannot be proved if Russia had been successful as there was no initial probe opened into the issue. The Russian government allegedly also interfered with the Brexit referendum through disinformation campaigns, however, the UK government failed to investigate these claims as well.

