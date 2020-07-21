CyberNews Briefs

Mac Cryptocurrency Traders Targeted by Trojanized Apps

21 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

According to security experts, four trojanized cryptocurrency trading apps have been distributing malware that targets cryptocurrency wallets and collects data from Mac users’ browsing habits. Mac users are the primary victim of the malicious apps, which drain victims’ cryptocurrency wallets after download. The fake applications are called Cointrazer, Cupatrade, Licatrade, and Trezarus.

The apps fraudulently claim to be rebranded copies of a legitimate trading application called Kattana. The operators behind the four fake apps used software that copies Kattana’s legitimate site to lure cryptocurrency enthusiasts to download the fake apps. The malicious sites include a download button with a link to a ZIP archive that contains the trojanized application bundle.

