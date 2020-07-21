India coronavirus: Nearly one in four in Delhi had Covid-19, study says

A new study that tested the antibodies of a random sample of people suggests that almost one in four Delhi residents have been exposed to coronavirus infection. According to the Indian government survey, roughly 23% of the 21,000 tested had antibodies present in their blood sample. This suggests that India may have far more cases than the official government tally.

Delhi has recorded 123,747 cases, a low number for its dense population of 19.8 million. If the study results accurately depict the current coronavirus situation in Delhi, then there would have been roughly 4.65 million infections due to the population. A government press release states that this likely points to the fact that a large number of people infected remain asymptomatic.

