CyberNews Briefs

Two more cyber-attacks hit Israel’s water system

20 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

According to the Water Authority of Israel, two cyberattacks have hit the country’s water management facilities over the past month. The attacks allegedly did not cause any damage to the organizations, which are located in Galilee and Math Yehuda according to local media. The attacks took place in June, however, they follow another cyberattack against its water supply system in April that caused serious damage.

Israel’s Water Authority stated that the attacked facilities were specific, small, drainage installations in the agriculture sector that were independently repaired, therefore causing no harm. However, April’s attack ended with threat actors gaining access to water treatment systems, attempting to alter chlorine levels. If the attempt had been successful, the threat actors could have caused the poisoning of the local population.

Read More: Two more cyber-attacks hit Israel’s water system

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Twitter Confirms 130 Accounts Hacked

July 20, 2020

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

July 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2