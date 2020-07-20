According to the Water Authority of Israel, two cyberattacks have hit the country’s water management facilities over the past month. The attacks allegedly did not cause any damage to the organizations, which are located in Galilee and Math Yehuda according to local media. The attacks took place in June, however, they follow another cyberattack against its water supply system in April that caused serious damage.

Israel’s Water Authority stated that the attacked facilities were specific, small, drainage installations in the agriculture sector that were independently repaired, therefore causing no harm. However, April’s attack ended with threat actors gaining access to water treatment systems, attempting to alter chlorine levels. If the attempt had been successful, the threat actors could have caused the poisoning of the local population.

Read More: Two more cyber-attacks hit Israel’s water system