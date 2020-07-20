CyberNews Briefs

Twitter Confirms 130 Accounts Hacked

20 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

A recent cyberattack that targeted verified users on Twitter is still being investigated by the platform. However, the social media giant has confirmed that a total of 130 accounts were compromised as part of a cryptocurrency campaign attempting to scam victims out of bitcoin. The major cybersecurity incident occurred two days ago, and accounts of famous figures such as Elon Musk and Joe Biden were taken over by threat actors.

The fraudulent tweets posted to the hijacked accounts promised $2,000 in bitcoin in the user send an initial $1,000. It appeared as though the user behind the tweet was doubling donation amounts. Although many spotted the campaign as an obvious scam, the operators raked in over $100k, fooling some users. To mitigate the attack risks, Twitter temporarily blocked all verified users from tweeting.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

