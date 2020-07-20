The UAE has successfully launched the Arab world’s first Mars mission

As of yesterday, the United Arab Emirates became the first country in the Arab world to successfully launch an interplanetary mission. The UAE launched its Hope Probe yesterday, which is en route to Mars after a delay last week due to bad weather. The Hope Probe was launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan.

The Hope Probe successfully completed launch when the rocket booster successfully separated from the launch vehicle. The probe is called Al Amal in Arabic and will reach Mars by February 2021. This will mark the first time that the UAE has orbited Mars. The probe will orbit Mars for a Martian year, 687 days on Earth, and gather data about the planet’s atmosphere.