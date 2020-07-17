On Monday morning, 11 security forces and dozens of civilians were injured after a car bomb was detonated near government intelligence headquarters in the city of Aybak, Afghanistan. The attack has been claimed by the Taliban, straining a peace process that was meant to end with a withdrawal of American troops.

The bomb was detonated outside of a National Directorate of Security facility, Afghanistan’s spy agency. After the explosion, insurgents entered the compound and exchanged fire with security forces. Eleven security forces and all three attackers were killed while 63 civilians were injured in the attack, which lasted an hour. This could complicate the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, who initially planned to follow an agreement between the US and the insurgents.

Read More: New Taliban Attacks Complicate Afghan Peace Process