In the last 24 hours, India has broken its previous record for number of daily recorded COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 35,000. This leaves India trailing the US and Brazil for most number of cases in the world. India’s current active cases account for roughly one-third of its total tally as it continues to report a very high virus recovery rate. However, the death rate has been slowly creeping up and over 25,000 Indians have died due to virus complications.

India has been experiencing huge daily surges in recent weeks, passing Russia to occupy the third spot for the highest number of cases globally. India experienced its first case at the end of January, however, the virus spread around the country slowly due to an early decision by the government to stop all international flights and pursue a strict two-month lockdown. After India reopened at the end of June, cases began to skyrocket.

Read More: India’s Covid-19 cases surge past one million