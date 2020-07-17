Attorney General: China May Supplant U.S. If It Wins AI Race

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr stated that China posed a significant risk in the economic and technical sectors, claiming that its plans for global domination could be dependent on the development of artificial intelligence. Barr also warned the public that China is using methods both legal and illegal to supplant the US and become the world leader in AI by 2030.

Barr stated that whichever nation emerges as the global leader in AI will have the ability to unlock economic potential as well as military applications that could pose a national security threat to other countries. If China were to become the dominant AI developer and producer, they could obtain unrivaled intelligence and military capabilities. This could include machines on the battlefield that have the ability to make quick and informed decisions faster than humans, and the use of computer vision to collect intelligence.

