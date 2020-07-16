Is Social Distancing Effective? Navy Considers Employee-Tracking Wearables to Find Out.

The Navy is considering equipping personnel with wearable devices that track movements and proximity to others in an attempt to investigate the effectiveness of social distancing measures as well as to ensure that Navy employees maintain a safe distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The process would determine the efficacy of current social distancing guidelines set forth by health agencies and the government.

The Naval COVID Response Team has been conducting research into the potential of existing commercial technologies that could be used for the program. The Navy recently released a request for information asking for solutions to aid them in the effort. Records produced by wearables through the initiative would mark down any occasion in which those wearing them interacted within 10 feet.

