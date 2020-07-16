Brazil’s Banking Trojans Go Global

According to researchers, four sophisticated malware families historically targeting Brazilian individuals and entities have spread their reach to new countries as well as increasing capabilities. The malware families have expanded to target users in North America, Europe, and other Latin American countries. The most sophisticated banking trojans are often engineered in Brazil and tend to hit that geographical region first. However, according to Kaspersky researchers, Guildma, Javali, Melcoz, and Grandoreiro, collectively identified as Tetrade, have taken their operations global.

Kaspersky published a report on Tuesday detailing the malware families. The Guildma group has been active since 2015 and utilizes well-crafted phishing emails disguised as legitimate businesses to hack individuals and organizations. Most of the phishing emails emulate business requests, package and shipping notifications, and other corporate subjects. According to researchers, the phishing emails are sophisticated and have a corporate appearance.