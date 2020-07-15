Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Across the world, renewed outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus have prompted officials to reinstate health restrictions and preventative measures at their borders in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic again. In Greece, border security was tightened following an increase in tourism-related COVID-19 cases. As of this Wednesday, all travelers crossing the border point from Bulgaria to Greece are required to show proof of paperwork showing a negative coronavirus test result issued within 72 hours. The new rules resulted in a drop in arrivals.

In Melbourne, Australia, citizens were warned to comply with social distancing practices, and Premier Danial Andrews stated that the region would re-enter full lockdowns if necessary. Hong Kong has also seen a revival of COVID-19 restrictions, with restaurants restricted to take out after 6 p.m., gatherings limited to four peoples, and non-essential businesses reclosing. The developments in several countries come as the world surpassed 13 million COVID-19 cases and 578,000 deaths.

