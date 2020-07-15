China vows to retaliate after Trump ends special economic status

China has promised to retaliate against the US following a bold move that ended Hong Kong’s preferential trade status. US President Donald Trump also moved to impose sanctions on officials who crackdown on rights within the new region under China’s controversial security law. President Trump stated that this security law drove him to make the announcement on trade status and sanctions. However, Beijing condemned Mr. Trump’s statements, stating that it would retaliate to impose sanctions on all entities and relevant people in the US.

Tensions between the two countries have been increasing over a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic when Trump criticized China over its handling of the national health risk. Trump has also spoken out against China’s military buildup in the South China Sea, its treatment of Muslim minorities, and massive trade surpluses. Trump’s announcement marks the end of a deal that lasted over three decades, established in 1984 when the territory was still a British colony. Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, subjecting its goods to additional tariffs.

