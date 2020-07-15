A new map produced by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and the University of Nevada called the “Atlas of Surveillance” depicts how far-spread police surveillance has become within the US. The research reported 1,300 partnerships with Ring, hundreds of facial recognition systems installed, dozens of cell-site simulator devices, and automated license plate readers. The Atlas of Surveillance offers a detailed look at both what technologies the US law enforcement agencies are utilizing and where they are implemented.

The project also highlights how sophisticated surveillance tools have become over the last several years. The map includes 5,300 data points gathered from 3,000 police departments, however, it is only a sample of the actual amount of surveillance conducted by law enforcement agencies in the US. The EFF stated that they will never be able to keep up with the constantly adapting and growing amount of surveillance, however, the map is still shocking. It is important to note what the map might look like if it included all 18,00 0 federal, state, and local agencies’ surveillance efforts.

Read More: A New Map Shows the Inescapable Creep of Surveillance