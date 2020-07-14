CyberNews Briefs

Researchers extract personal data from video conference screenshots

According to researchers at Ben-Gurion University, video conference users should refrain from posting screenshotted images of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet conference sessions. The researchers easily identified users from public screenshots of video meetings on the platforms. With the pandemic and the shift to teleworking, video conferencing has increased dramatically in popularity, with 500 million people using these systems in April.

However, there have been several privacy issues identifies with video conferencing. Ben-Gurion University researchers looking into what types of information could be extracted from screenshots of video conferences shared online or through social media. The group found that they were able to identify participants’ face images, age, gender, and full names. This data extracted from the screenshots can easily jeopardize people’s security and privacy.

