Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

Yevgeniy Nikulin has finally been convicted of launching cyberattacks against LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Formspring that resulted in millions of customer accounts being breached. Nikulin has spent years in custody after his initial arrest in Prague in 2016. Nikulin remained in Prague for over a year, eventually brought to the US after extradition requests were submitted by both the US and Russia. Nikulin’s trial faced further delays after the cybercriminal exhibited violent behavior, resulting in a psychiatric evaluation.

The case was then further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdowns. Nikulin is accused of hacking LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Formspring in 2012, using the information extracted from these breaches in subsequent individual attacks. The cyberattacks allegedly hit 117 million LinkedIn accounts, 69 million Dropbox users, and 28 million Formspring accounts. Nikulin faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of selling stolen credentials, and up to five years for each count of conspiracy and computer hacking.

