Facebook and Instagram ban all posts promoting conversion therapy

On Thursday, Instagram announced that it planned to ban all forms of content promoting conversion therapy, which is a highly controversial practice consisting of forcefully changing an individual’s sexual orientation. A spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, stated that the recent change in policy expands on an earlier rule that bans ads promoting conversion therapy.

The ban will apply to both Facebook and Instagram, who consider promoting conversion therapy to be a form of hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community. The practice has also been widely discredited by experts and can be extremely detrimental to the individual undergoing the conversion therapy. Instagram also removed violating content from a UK religious group called Core Issues Trust.

