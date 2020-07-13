Global RiskNews Briefs

600,000 vote in Hong Kong opposition primary despite fears of new security law

13 Jul 2020

Up to 600,000 Hong Kong residents took part in a primary election for the city’s democratic opposition over the weekend, which occurs just 10 days after China passed and implemented harsh new security restrictions on the city. This security law was designed to reduce the number of pro-democracy candidates in the September elections.

However, the opposition group is aiming to achieve a historic majority in the parliament, carefully coordinating to avoid splitting the pro-democracy vote. The government has already alluded that they may bar dozens of candidates from elections under the new security law, threatening these plans for the upcoming elections. The security law criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

OODA Analyst

