U.N. Rules Require Cybersecurity Guarantees for Connected Cars

According to an agreement adopted recently by 53 countries, cars in jurisdictions including Japan, South Korea, and the EU will be required to make sure connected vehicles are protected from cyberattacks. The UN regulation does not include the US, however, it tasks national authorities responsible with approving car models before their sale to ensure that the vehicles feature cybersecurity protections.

Manufacturers will also need to guarantee consumers that their suppliers have also followed a similar protocol to prevent cyberattacks. Forensic technology will also need to be implemented into the cars to analyze attempted cyberattacks. Cybersecurity spending within the auto industry is expected to increase dramatically this year in accordance with the new regulatory requirements. As cars become more advanced and sophisticated, their technologies become more vulnerable to attack.

