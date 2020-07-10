Tesla Autopilot ‘Self-Driving’ Possibly Getting More Aggressive In Evasive Maneuvering Which Could Be A Hidden Sign About Level 5

Recently, a news report arose in which a Tesla on Autopilot managed to avoid hitting a deer. However, the car instead performed an aggressive swerve maneuver that could have injured the driver or surrounding cars. Although nobody was injured in this instance, including the deer, the evasive maneuver was reportedly conducted in a seemingly aggressive manner by the Autopilot function, which has historically been more subdued and unlikely to perform harsh actions such as this one.

Elon Musk recently claimed that Tesla’s Autopilot is nearing sophistication levels that consist of the highest level of autonomy, called level 5. Musk stated that he was very confident that complete autonomy will occur this year. However, some experts wonder if the emphatic driving activity might be related to this claim.

