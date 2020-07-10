Mozilla turns off “Firefox Send” following malware abuse reports

Mozilla’s Firefox Send service has been controversial as it allows threat actors to generate unique short-term links based on trusted URLs for sharing files. Although the feature is appreciated by many individuals, Mozilla has decided to suspend it due to its ability to be used for malicious purposes. Cybercriminals often use Firefox Send for data infiltration, as it provides them with an easy way to avoid setting up a file-sharing server or a legitimate-looking URL. It also ensures that the URLs expire automatically after use.

Firefox Send also reportedly makes it harder to track cybercriminals due to the fact that the malicious content is hiding in plain sight at an IP number operated by Mozilla, rather than the threat actor. Cybersecurity researchers notified Mozilla, who decided to suspend the services temporarily to address the issues at hand rather than to leave the feature running while working to fix the flaws.

