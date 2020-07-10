Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran explosions: Officials deny reports of fresh blast

10 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Social media users in Iran reported explosions in the cities of Garmdareh and Qods, according to state media, however, Iranian officials have denied all reports of an explosion taking place. These reports made through social media are the latest in a series of mysterious explosions recorded throughout the country in recent weeks. Although it is unclear where the most recent incident took place, key sites have been damaged in other bombing incidents.

Sites that have been damaged include nuclear facilities and oil refineries, including one at a nuclear plant in Natanz confirmed by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization that occurred in July. This incident reportedly set back Iran’s nuclear program. Talk of the latest explosions circulated through the internet around midnight on Thursday, according to state media. Social media users claim to have heard three of four mortar like-sounds.

