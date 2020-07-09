Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway

Police in Seoul are searching for missing mayor Park Won-soon after leaving a message for his daughter that sounded suspiciously like a will. Won-soon’s phone is now shut off, and he did not show up for work yesterday. His daughter stated that she contacted the police because she could not reach her father through the phone. As of this morning, roughly 300-400 officers and a drone were mobilized to search for Won-soon.

Won-soon reportedly called into his place of work and canceled for unspecified reasons, including canceling a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office. Park’s reason for disappearing remains unclear, however, it is known that one of Park’s secretaries lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Park had sexually harassed her for years, and other female employees at Seoul City Hall reported similar experiences.

