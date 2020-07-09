Hong Kong’s Security Law Puts Big Tech at a Crossroads

The new national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese government has turned the region into a battleground for the US and China’s escalating war over control of the global internet. The law, which went into effect on June 30, could potentially require Hong Kong’s residents to access the internet through China’s Great Firewall. This will depend heavily on how strictly Beijing enforces the new policies and how willing technology platforms are to resist Communist Party pressure.

Some tech giants such as Google and Facebook have already stopped accepting requests for data from Hong Kong authorities, however, other such as TikTok have decided to pull out of the region entirely. The new law establishes a wide-reaching security apparatus that allows China to exercise much more control over Hong Kong. The law also sparked international outrage from Civil rights groups.

