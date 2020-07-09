News BriefsTechnology

Hong Kong’s Security Law Puts Big Tech at a Crossroads

09 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

The new national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese government has turned the region into a battleground for the US and China’s escalating war over control of the global internet. The law, which went into effect on June 30, could potentially require Hong Kong’s residents to access the internet through China’s Great Firewall. This will depend heavily on how strictly Beijing enforces the new policies and how willing technology platforms are to resist Communist Party pressure.

Some tech giants such as Google and Facebook have already stopped accepting requests for data from Hong Kong authorities, however, other such as TikTok have decided to pull out of the region entirely. The new law establishes a wide-reaching security apparatus that allows China to exercise much more control over Hong Kong. The law also sparked international outrage from Civil rights groups.

Read More: Hong Kong’s Security Law Puts Big Tech at a Crossroads

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Tesla Autopilot ‘Self-Driving’ Possibly Getting More Aggressive In Evasive Maneuvering Which Could Be A Hidden Sign About Level 5

July 10, 2020

U.N. Rules Require Cybersecurity Guarantees for Connected Cars

July 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2